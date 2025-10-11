Afghan National Held at Mumbai Airport for Travelling on Fake Indian Passport

In a major security operation, immigration officials at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport have arrested an Afghan national who was attempting to travel to the UAE using a fake Indian passport. The accused was identified as Dilawar Khan Menzai (32), an Afghan citizen who had allegedly procured an Indian passport under the false name Ali Mehmud Khan.

According to a complaint filed by immigration officer Bapurao Khandekar (31), the incident occurred late Wednesday night during his night duty at the Immigration Departure Section. While inspecting passengers boarding IndiGo Flight 6E-1413 to Abu Dhabi, officer Khandekar noticed irregularities in the documents presented by one passenger.

The traveller submitted an Indian passport, UAE tourist visa, and boarding pass. During document verification, the officer observed multiple Afghan visa stamps on pages 4, 9, 10, 12, 21, 22, and 24 of the passport — indicating that the passenger had travelled to Afghanistan twice earlier.

When questioned about the purpose of these visits, the man failed to provide a convincing explanation. His accent and manner of speaking further raised suspicion that he was not an Indian national.

The suspect was then referred to the Immigration Wing in-charge for further interrogation. During detailed questioning, officials discovered that the passenger’s real identity was Dilawar Khan Menzai, a native of Afghanistan.

During investigation, Menzai confessed that he had arrived in India in 2016 on a medical visa along with his parents using his Afghan passport. The following year, while living in Mumbai, he allegedly approached a passport agent and obtained an Indian passport using a fake identity, providing false residential details and misleading information.

Authorities later confirmed that Menzai had previously travelled to Afghanistan twice using this forged Indian passport and was now attempting to fly to Abu Dhabi.

According to immigration officials, the accused committed fraud against the Passport Authority and the Mumbai Immigration Department by acquiring an Indian passport through forged documents.

Menzai has been handed over to Sahar Police Station for further legal action. Police have also seized both his fake Indian passport and original Afghan passport, along with other supporting documents as evidence.