After Khar police station, Santacruz police to release CCTV footage of Navneet Rana soon

Mumbai Police has said that after Khar police, now Santacruz police will release CCTV footage of MP Navneet Rana. MP Navneet Rana had alleged that the Santa Cruz police did not give her water and did not allow her to go to the bathroom as she was from a backward class.

Rejecting the allegations made by MP Navneet Rana, the police said that they had treated her with respect. A video from the Santa Cruz police station will now be released. Mumbai Police has clarified that there is a video in the lockup at Santacruz Police Station. Mumbai Police have examined the CCTV footage of the place. In it, the Mumbai police has said that the police had dealt with Navneet Rana in a proper manner. He also clarified that Navneet Rana was allowed to use the toilet of officers. All of this is said to have been captured on CCTV in the lockup.

It was alleged that the Rana couple was being treated in an abusive manner. MP Navneet Rana had alleged that she was not given water as he was from backward class and was not allowed to use the bathroom. After that, Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey tweeted and shared CCTV footage from Khar police station. The footage shows Rana and his wife drinking tea at the Khar police station. At the same time, water bottle could also be seen in front of them.

Mumbai Police has clarified that Navneet Rana was treated well at the Santa Cruz Police Station and will release a video in this regard.