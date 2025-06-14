Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Special Puja and Havan Held at Mumbai’s Babulnath Mandir for Victims

From 8:30 a.m. until noon on Saturday, the Babulnath Temple hosted a special havan and puja to offer prayers for the souls of those who died in the sad Ahmedabad plane crash. A number of devotees came to the puja to pray and perform rituals in remembrance of the victims. The incident happened on Thursday, June 12. The plane crashed over BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad five minutes after takeoff. The Air India flight was headed for London. As of Saturday, rescue crews had retrieved more bodies, bringing the total number of fatalities to 274. In addition to those on the ground when the jet crashed, the dead included 241 passengers and crew members who were on board.

Devotees are seen offering aarti and taking part in the havan in a video that has of the puja. Many people could be seen praying for the families impacted by the tragedy to have strength and serenity. Chanting mantras and doing havan in the temple were part of the rites.

Rescue crews pulled more bodies from the wreckage on Friday, bringing the total number of fatalities from the crash of an Air India flight headed for London to 274. 241 people from the aeroplane, including passengers and crew, as well as others on the ground, including medical students, were among the dead. Because the plane was carrying a lot of fuel for the long-haul flight, it slammed into the BJ Medical College campus and burst into flame.

Among those killed in the event was former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. Air India said that the flight was carrying one Canadian, seven Portuguese, 53 British, and 169 Indian passengers.