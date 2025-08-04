AI Voice Scam in Mumbai: Juhu Trader Duped of Rs 50,000 as Fraudster Mimics Brother’s Voice

In a shocking case of cyber fraud using artificial intelligence, a businessman from Mumbai was duped of Rs 50,000 by a fraudster who mimicked his brother’s voice using AI-based voice cloning technology. The incident has been registered at Juhu Police Station.

According to police officials, the 56-year-old complainant, who owns a plastic manufacturing unit and resides in the Juhu area with his wife, received a call on July 29 from a U.S.-based number. The profile photo displayed on the caller ID featured his brother’s image, who currently resides in the United States.

The caller, impersonating the complainant’s brother, claimed to be unwell and urgently requested Rs 50,000. Since the voice closely resembled that of his brother, the complainant believed the call was genuine. Initially, he attempted to send the money via Google Pay, but the transaction failed. The caller then provided a bank account number, to which the businessman successfully transferred Rs 50,000.

Later, the fraudster called again, seeking an additional Rs 50,000. This raised suspicions in the complainant’s mind. He immediately contacted his brother on his original mobile number, only to learn that he was in good health and had not made any such request.

Realising he had fallen victim to a cyber scam, the businessman approached the police. Based on his complaint, the Juhu Police have filed an FIR against an unidentified person under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act – including IT Act Sections 66(c) and 66(d), and BNS Sections 318(4) and 319(2) for cheating and impersonation.

Police are now investigating the use of artificial intelligence tools in the crime, which marks a growing trend in high-tech cyber frauds across the country.