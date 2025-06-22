Air India Crew Member Deepak Pathak Laid to Rest in Badlapur, Family Recalls His Last Call

An outpouring of grief marked the funeral of Air India crew member Deepak Pathak, whose mortal remains were consigned to flames at the Manjarli crematorium in Badlapur on Saturday. A sea of mourners — family, friends, neighbours, and members of the public — gathered to bid a tearful farewell to the 34-year-old flight attendant who tragically lost his life in the crash of the London-bound Air India flight AI-171 on June 12.

Pathak, who had faithfully served the national carrier for over 11 years, was among the crew members aboard the ill-fated aircraft that crashed near Ahmedabad, claiming 271 lives — 241 passengers and crew, and 29 people on the ground. Only one person survived the devastating accident.

The identification of Pathak’s remains took nine days, confirmed through DNA testing before being handed over to his grieving family. On Saturday, scenes of raw emotion unfolded as the coffin, adorned with flowers and accompanied by a large portrait of Pathak, arrived at his residence in Rawal Complex on Ambernath-Badlapur Road.

“He had called our mother that morning and simply said, ‘Good morning’,” his sister recalled, choking back tears. “That was the last time we heard his voice.”

The procession to the crematorium saw thousands walking solemnly behind the flower-decked vehicle carrying his body. Many mourners clutched flowers or photos, silently paying their respects. Pathak, the third of five siblings, had married four years ago and is survived by his wife, elderly parents, and two married sisters.

In recent days, the final rites of other Air India crew members from Maharashtra — Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, cabin supervisor Shradha Dhavan, senior crew member Aparna Mahadik, and crew member Maithili Patil — were also held in their respective hometowns. Their cremations took place in Mumbai’s Chakala, Mulund, and Goregaon crematoriums, and in Raigad district.

The tragic crash of Flight AI-171, which plummeted into a medical complex shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad International Airport, has left the nation in mourning and raised urgent questions about air safety.

As Deepak Pathak was laid to rest, his legacy as a dedicated professional and a beloved son, brother, and husband was honoured by all those whose lives he had touched.