Air India Flight AI129 to London Returns to Mumbai Due to Technical Issue

"Air India flight AI129 operating from Mumbai to London made an air-return to Mumbai due to a technical issue. The aircraft landed safely at Mumbai for precautionary checks. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to our guests due to this unexpected disruption. We have already made alternative arrangements to fly the passengers to their destination. Guests have also been offered full refunds on cancellation and complimentary rescheduling to another date, if so desired by them. At Air India, the safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew remains top priority.” - Air India Spokesperson