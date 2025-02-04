Bryan Johnson, an American entrepreneur, said poor air quality in Mumbai and breathing this air is equal to smoking at least 10 citrates a day. Speaking on the podcast of WTF with Nikhil Kamath, Johnson said, “In this air quality here in Mumbai it’s equal to smoking over 10 cigarettes a day."

Bryan Johnson stated that air pollution is not an environmental issue but it’s a public health crisis. He travelled the whole World and lived in various urban centres. He notes that the particulate matter and contaminants in the air can have severe long-term consequences, affecting everything from lung function to neurological health.

Johnson’s statement sparked concern and discussions among Mumbaikars, many of whom argued that the government should design a technology that purifies air in real-time.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that the weather would remain pleasant in the city, with temperatures ranging from 19 degrees Celsius to a high of 31 degrees Celsius. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is recorded at 114, classifying it as 'moderate' air quality in Colaba. Today's AQI is marginally improved compared to recent months. Individuals with respiratory problems are recommended to reduce their outdoor activities and wear masks.

Bryan Johnson on Mumbai's AQI

“If we can engineer our homes and workplaces to filter out these toxins, we might just turn the tide on this health crisis,” he suggests, pointing towards the potential of smart air purifiers and sensor-driven home systems. These devices, he argues, should become standard features in modern real estate developments - especially in cities where air quality has deteriorated alarmingly.