Air Pollution in Mumbai: Thick Smog in Worli as AQI Drops for Second Consecutive Day in City (Watch Video)

A thick blanket of smog was seen again in Mumbai's Worli on the second consecutive day after it reported a 401 to 500 Air Quality Index (AQI) on Thursday. Skyscrapers were disappeared in haze as the city engulfed in pollution, creating a record of worse air quality.

Mumbai's air quality has deteriorated significantly over the past several days, directly impacting its residents. The large-scale construction of infrastructure and development projects in the financial capital is generating significant amounts of dust, which is contributing to the worsening air quality. Additionally, vehicle emissions containing ultra-fine particles are further degrading the air quality.

Air Pollution in Mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has taken action to curb pollution in the city. Measures include road washing to reduce dust, collecting more garbage and debris for proper processing, deploying clean-up marshals, conducting mechanical sweeping drives, and forming ward-wise squads. The local body has also mandated that weekly reports be submitted to the Joint Commissioner.

Mumbai's poor air quality is directly harming the health of its residents. Dust particles, a hazy atmosphere, and harmful air make breathing difficult. Harmful gases like nitrogen oxide, carbon monoxide, and sulfur dioxide enter the lungs during the breathing process, causing a range of potential health issues.

The BMC has issued strict regulations and guidelines to control pollution in the city. Action is being taken against those who violate these rules. Inspections have been carried out at 868 construction sites, with a schedule in place for the remaining sites. Written instructions for action have been issued against 28 construction projects, and notices have been sent to 276 bakery operators found using polluting fuels like wood and coal. The municipality is encouraging the switch to cleaner alternatives like CNG fuel or electric grates.

The Indian Meteorological Department has provided some relief, stating that weather conditions are expected to normalise after December 29. Reduced visibility, along with lower wind speed and direction changes during winter, contributed to the smoky atmosphere in Mumbai. However, temperatures are likely to stabilise between 18 and 20 degrees Celsius.