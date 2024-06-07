Air Taxis Set to Soar in Major Indian Cities as DGCA Launches Technical Committees for Testing

Mumbai: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has taken the initiative to set up some technical committees to look into the issue of air taxis in the country given the increasing traffic congestion in the metros. After receiving reports from these committees, it is indicated that air taxis will become a reality in Delhi and Bangalore by 2026 by creating the necessary infrastructure. In the first phase, technical committees will work to examine the issues of which routes can air taxis be started in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore and which places in these cities can be started as these taxis will be vertical.

Experiments in the United States...

1) Recently, a US-based company bought 200 air taxis to launch the service in cities there. After the experiment in the US, the company is planning to launch the service in India and UAE.

2) The report of the committee will be received in a few months after which tenders for the service will be issued.

3) The service will be rolled out in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru by 2026, followed by Chennai and Hyderabad in the second phase.