Akshay Shinde Encounter: “If He Attacked the Police, Wouldn't They Do Self-Defence?” Says Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis (Watch Video)

Mumbai, Sept. 23: Akshay Shinde, the main accused in the Badlapur sexual assault case, was killed in a police encounter on Monday evening. According to reports, Shinde was being transported from Taloja Jail to Badlapur on transit remand when the incident occurred.

Shinde allegedly snatched a gun from a police officer and fired at API Nilesh More while being transported in a police van. In the ensuing exchange of fire, Shinde was shot dead. API More was injured and is currently receiving treatment.

#WATCH | Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis says, "His (Akshay Shinde) ex-wife has lodged a complaint of sexual assault, police along with a warrant was taking him for investigation. He snatched the police gun and fired on police personnel and in the air too. Police fired on… https://t.co/MJgfoX9nORpic.twitter.com/EgQVa56yUb — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2024

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis commented on the incident.

“His (Akshay Shinde) ex-wife has lodged a complaint of sexual assault, police along with a warrant was taking him for investigation. He snatched the police gun and fired on police personnel and in the air too. Police fired on him in self-defence. He was taken to the hospital. Doctors will declare it later but the preliminary information that we have is that he has died. Opposition raises questions on everything, the same opposition was asking to hang him. If he had attacked the police, wouldn't the police do the self-defence? It's wrong to create any issue out of it,” Fadnavis said.

Initially, it was reported that Shinde had attempted suicide by shooting himself with a snatched police gun. However, sources later revealed that he fired at the police, prompting them to return fire in self-defense, resulting in his death. The injured police officer is being treated at Jupiter Hospital.

