All Buildings In Kamala Mills To Undergo Fire Audit After Times Tower Fire

All commercial buildings in the Kamala Mills area of Lower Parel, South Mumbai, may undergo a fire audit, according to Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) officials. This comes after a fire broke out at the 15-storey Times Tower building on September 6.

Chief Fire Officer Ravindra Ambulgekar stated that an investigation into the fire is underway, with a report expected within three days. Based on the findings, the MFB will decide whether a mandatory fire audit for all buildings in the area is necessary. Preliminary reports suggest the blaze might have been caused by a short circuit, which spread through electrical ducts.

The fire, which occurred in a building with glass facades, required firefighters to break the glass to release smoke, and they had to use breathing apparatus due to low oxygen levels inside the structure. MFB officials are also reviewing records to verify which buildings have valid fire No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) and up-to-date fire audit reports.

Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray visited the site and called for a comprehensive fire audit of all buildings in Kamala Mills.