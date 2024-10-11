All India FIDE Rating Chess Tournament Kicks Off Today at Russian House, Mumbai

SMCA Chess School, supported by Mr. Rahul Narwekar, Hon. Speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, is set to host the prestigious All India FIDE Rating Chess Tournament at Russian House, Pedder Road, Mumbai, from 11th to 16th October 2024. This exciting event will bring together over 220 chess players from across India, competing in a five-day championship aimed at promoting chess and offering a world-class playing experience.

The tournament will take place in air-conditioned playing halls, providing a professional and comfortable setting for participants. Matches on the top 10 boards will be live via a weblink , giving chess fans across the country the chance to follow high-level gameplay in real time. Durga Nagesh Guttula, Tournament Director and Co-founder of SMCA Chess School, shared his enthusiasm for the event: "Our aim is to promote chess across India by providing players with exceptional facilities and the opportunity to showcase their talents. Through live streaming of key matches, we hope to inspire more people to engage with the game and support the growth of chess in the country."

Recognized by the All India Chess Federation (AICF), FIDE ( World chess federation) , Mumbai City District Chess Association (MCDCA), and Maharashtra Chess Association (MCA), this tournament is set to be a major milestone in the Indian chess calendar. With a total prize fund of ₹3,00,000, the competition will feature International Master Vikramaditya Kulkarni, who holds an Elo rating of 2185, as the top seed. International Arbiter PB Bhilare will serve as the Chief Arbiter, with IA Sandesh Nagarnaik as the Deputy Arbiter, ensuring smooth conduct and fair play throughout the tournament.