Ameet Satam Appointed As Mumbai BJP President Ahead of BMC Polls

In the backdrop of the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, the BJP has made a big decision in the city on Monday, August 25. The party appointed Amit Satam, known for his aggressive oratory style, as the president of the Mumbai BJP. The announcement was made at the BJP headquarters in the presence of the party’s Maharashtra state president Ravindra Chavan and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Amit Satam has served as both a corporator and an MLA in the western suburbs of Mumbai for many years. He has been elected to the Legislative Assembly three times and has a deep understanding of civic issues in the city. Satam is known for aggressively representing the BJP’s stance in the Assembly and on various platforms.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: CM Devendra Fadnavis addresses the gathering during the appointment of BJP MLA Ameet Satam as the new Mumbai BJP president pic.twitter.com/i88eJj8TtC — IANS (@ians_india) August 25, 2025

Following Satam’s appointment, CM Devendra Fadnavis addressed a press conference. He praised Ashish Shelar for his competent leadership as Mumbai BJP president in earlier terms, particularly during the 2017 elections and subsequent assembly polls, where the BJP emerged as the number one party in city. Fadnavis also acknowledged Mangal Prabhat Lodha’s contribution during his tenure.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: BJP MLA Ameet Satam has been appointed as the new Mumbai BJP president, succeeding Ashish Shelar. Maharashtra BJP President Ravindra Chavan announced the appointment in the presence of CM Devendra Fadnavis and other party leaders pic.twitter.com/EgDo8Mq82z — IANS (@ians_india) August 25, 2025

Speaking about Amit Satam, Fadnavis said he has taken charge of the party’s new organisational structure with experience and dedication. He highlighted Satam’s long service as a corporator, three-time MLA, and his proven ability to handle organisational responsibilities. Fadnavis described him as both studious and aggressive, with strong knowledge and vision for Mumbai’s politics.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: CM Devendra Fadnavis says, "In the Assembly elections, BJP once again proved for the third time that it is the largest party in Mumbai... Mumbai BJP’s responsibility has been entrusted to a new leader, with everyone collectively choosing Ameet Satam’s name.… pic.twitter.com/iU3Y72NL2T — IANS (@ians_india) August 25, 2025

Expressing confidence in his leadership, Fadnavis said the BJP would maintain a strong presence in the city and that the Mahayuti would once again come to power in city. He also extended his best wishes to Satam.

Who Is Amit Satam?

Amit Satam is a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and a three-term Member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Andheri West constituency, serving since October 2014. Born on 15 August 1976 in Mumbai, Maharashtra, he completed his Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Sociology from Mithibai College of Arts, University of Mumbai, in 1998. He later earned a Master of Management Studies (Personnel) degree from Mahatma Gandhi Mission’s Institute of Management Studies and Research, University of Mumbai, in 2000.