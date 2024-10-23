Amit Thackeray Seeks Family Blessings After Being Named MNS Candidate for Mahim Assembly Seat (Watch Video)

Amit Thackeray, the son of Raj Thackeray, the chief of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), has sought the blessings of family elders following his announcement as the party's candidate for the Mahim Assembly constituency.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has unveiled its first list of 45 candidates for the forthcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. Notably, Amit Thackeray, the son of party chief Raj Thackeray, is set to make his electoral debut by contesting from the Mahim constituency in Mumbai.

The MNS has also nominated spokesperson and former corporator Sandeep Deshpande to contest from Worli, where he is anticipated to face Aaditya Thackeray, a leader from the Shiv Sena (UBT). Additionally, Pramod Patil, the sole MNS MLA from the outgoing assembly, has been renominated to represent the Kalyan rural seat in Thane district.