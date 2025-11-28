Andheri Delivery Boy Murder: Police Arrest Wife’s Lover and Friend

The Andheri Police have cracked the murder case of 30-year-old delivery boy Mohit Swami, who was killed two days ago in the Pipeline area of Andheri. Police have arrested the wife’s lover and his friend, who had fled to Uttar Pradesh after committing the murder. Both accused have been brought back to Mumbai for further legal action. Investigation has revealed that the murder was the fallout of an illicit relationship.

According to police, Mohit Swami, originally from Uttar Pradesh, was staying with his wife in Andheri and had been working as a delivery boy for the past few months. Both arrested accused are residents of Gonda district in Uttar Pradesh. One of them was in a relationship with Mohit’s wife. Earlier, Mohit had caught both of them red-handed. Enraged, he had allegedly beaten the accused and warned him never to meet his wife again. Mohit’s family had also informed the accused’s parents. After this incident, a marriage proposal fixed for the accused had been cancelled, due to which he held a strong grudge against Mohit.

Driven by revenge, the accused planned to eliminate Mohit. He roped in a friend to assist him. As per the plan, both of them arrived in Mumbai from Uttar Pradesh on 25 November. After reaching the city, the accused called Mohit and asked him to meet near the secluded Pipeline stretch in Andheri. Mohit agreed and went to meet them. The trio consumed alcohol late into the night. When Mohit became heavily intoxicated, the accused duo allegedly assaulted him with a heavy object, killing him on the spot.

The next morning, both accused fled back to Uttar Pradesh. Mohit’s body was later discovered by a vigilant local resident, who immediately alerted the police. Andheri Police rushed to the spot and shifted Mohit to a nearby government hospital, where he was declared dead. Following identification of the body, police questioned Mohit’s wife and family members, which led them to several crucial clues.

A police team subsequently travelled to Uttar Pradesh and, with the assistance of local police, detained both accused. During interrogation, they confessed to killing Mohit. They were arrested and brought to Mumbai for further investigation. Police have confirmed that the murder was committed due to an illicit affair.