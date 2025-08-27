Andhericha Raja 2025: Azad Nagar Public Festival Committee Marks 60th Ganeshotsav With Sarangpur Hanuman Temple Theme

The Azad Nagar Public Festival Committee in the Andheri area of Mumbai is celebrating the 60th Ganeshotsav on a grand scale this year. The Andhericha Raja Ganesh Mandal has been decorated with the theme of the world-famous Salangpur Hanumanji Mandir from Gujarat and installed a 32-foot-tall idol of Lord Hanuman at the entrance.

The Ganpati idol of Andhericha Raja 2025 was unveiled on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi (August 26) at its mandap located at Veera Desai Road, marking 60 years of celebration. The Azad Nagar Public Festival Committee Mandal was formed by workers from Golden Tobacco Company and other companies in the area.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the Azad Nagar Public Festival Committee in Mumbai’s Andheri area celebrates its 60th Ganeshotsav on a grand scale, featuring a 32-foot tall replica of the world-famous Salangpur Hanumanji Mandir from Gujarat pic.twitter.com/ww2Z5eQc7O — IANS (@ians_india) August 27, 2025

This year, the Mandal recreated the replica of the Shri Kashtabhanjan Hanumanji temple, which is situated in Gujarat's Sarangpur district. Andhericha Raja's idol, which is 9 feet tall, and a 32-foot fiberglass statue of Lord Hanuman were also installed at the Mandal in a 3000-square-foot pandal.

Andhericha’s Raja President Ashok Rane told the news agency IANS that it took three months to decorate the pandal by the art director Dharmesh Shah with the help of around 90 workers, just before the two to three days before Ganpati idol aagman. The first "aarti" of Andhericha Raja was held today.

"Today marks the 60th anniversary of King Andhericha's. We had been waiting for six months for this...The aarti has also been performed, and the line of Ganesh devotees has started for his darshan," Ashok Rane added.