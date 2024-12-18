Animal Cruelty Case in Mumbai: Man Arrested for Beating Stray Dog With Iron Rod in Sion

Police have arrested a man for allegedly attacking a stray dog with an iron rod in the Sion area of Mumbai on Tuesday morning, December 17, reported news agency PTI. The incident came to light after car mechanic Haider Ali opened his garage and found a stray dog lying unconscious there.

Eyewitnesses told police officials that someone hit the dog on the head with an iron rod. Later, Haider and his friends rushed the dog to an animal hospital in Sewri, where the animal is currently undergoing treatment.

Based on his complaint, the police examined the CCTV footage and found a man attacking the canine with an iron rod. The Sion police then launched a search and tracked down the accused. He was arrested under sections of the Animal Cruelty Act, the official said, adding that further investigation was underway.