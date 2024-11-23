Anushakti Nagar Election Result 2024: Bollywood Actor Swara Bhaskar Blames EVMs As Husband Fahad Ahmad Lost to Sana Malik

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker’s husband Fahad Ahmad contested against NCP leader Nawab Malik’s daughter Sana Malik for the Anushakti Nagar Assembly seat in Mumbai’s suburban district. Despite maintaining a consistent lead during most of the counting process, Fahad Ahmad fell behind Sana Malik in the final stages.

After 19 rounds of counting, Fahad Ahmad secured 45,963 votes, trailing by 3,378 votes, while Sana Malik garnered 49,341 votes. Acharya Naveen Vidyadhar from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) came in third with 28,362 votes.

In #AnushaktiNagar vidhaan sabha after a steady lead by @FahadZirarAhmad of NCP-SP.. round 17, 18, 19 suddenly 99% battery charger EVMs are opened and BJP supported NCP-Ajit Pawar candidate takes lead. How can machines that have been voted on ALL day long have 99% charged… https://t.co/GknxDWOb5v — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) November 23, 2024

Following the surprising turn of events, Swara Bhasker raised concerns about the functioning of electronic voting machines (EVMs). Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), she wrote, "In #AnushaktiNagar vidhaan sabha after a steady lead by @FahadZirarAhmad of NCP-SP.. round 17, 18, 19 suddenly 99% battery charger EVMs are opened and BJP supported NCP-Ajit Pawar candidate takes lead. How can machines that have been voted on ALL day long have 99% charged batteries? Why do all 99% charged batteries give votes to BJP and its allies?"

After round 16 and a steady lead in all rounds.. EVM machines that were 99% charged were opened and BJP supported NCP Ajit Pawar candidate took a lead .. @ECISVEEP@SpokespersonECI this is rank manipulation. We demand a recount of rounds 16, 17, 18 and 19. pic.twitter.com/Z2JuUyIQqc — Fahad Ahmad (@FahadZirarAhmad) November 23, 2024

Fahad Ahmad also voiced his concerns on X, sharing a video and stating: "After the 16th round and a consistent lead in all previous rounds, 99% charged EVMs were suddenly opened, and the BJP-supported NCP candidate took the lead. This is blatant rigging by the Election Commission of India. We demand a recount of the 16th, 17th, 18th, and 19th rounds."

Anushakti Nagar has historically been a stronghold of Nawab Malik, who won the seat in 2009, 2014, and 2019. This year, the NCP fielded his daughter, Sana Malik, as their candidate.

Fahad Ahmad, a seasoned politician and activist, has served as the state president of the Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha, the youth wing of the Maharashtra Samajwadi Party. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in Uttar Pradesh and completed his M.Phil. at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai. Fahad has also been actively involved in student politics.

The close contest in Anushakti Nagar and the allegations of irregularities have added to the intensity of this high-stakes election. Further clarity is expected as the Election Commission addresses the raised concerns.

Sana Malik Shaikh announced her victory on social media by thanking people of Anushakti Nagar constituency. Sana said that the victory belonged to the people and party workers.

Grateful for the trust and support of the people of Anushakti Nagar!



This victory belongs to the people of Anushakti Nagar, my supporters, party workers, well-wishers, and my family, especially my father, whose guidance and legacy inspire me every day. Together, we will work… pic.twitter.com/UG1rFiePUx — Ar. Sana Malik-Shaikh (@sanamalikshaikh) November 23, 2024

"Grateful for the trust and support of the people of Anushakti Nagar! This victory belongs to the people of Anushakti Nagar, my supporters, party workers, well-wishers, and my family, especially my father, whose guidance and legacy inspire me every day. Together, we will work for meaningful progress and transformative change. Thank you for believing in me!," said Sana Malik Shaik.