Armed Robbery in Mumbai: Gold Worth Rs 2.29 Crore Looted From Sewree Jewellery Firm in Broad Daylight

In a shocking daylight robbery in Mumbai’s Sewree area, two unidentified men brandishing a pistol-like weapon allegedly threatened two employees of a jewellery manufacturing company and escaped with gold ornaments worth ₹2.29 crore that were being taken for hallmarking.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Monday afternoon between 2:30 pm and 2:45 pm near Zakaria Bunder Road, close to Sewree Court. The accused, on a motorcycle, intercepted the victims’ bike, threatened them with a firearm, and fled with the bag containing the jewellery.

The victims, identified as Shamlabhai Hothibhai Rabari (a native of Banaskantha, Gujarat, residing in Kalachowki) and Jagdish Kerabhai, work for Master Chain and Jewels Company, which operates from Pydhonie and Cotton Green. The company manufactures a variety of gold ornaments that are routinely sent to the “Quality Assay and Hallmark” facility in Sewree for certification.

On October 11, company security guard Suresh Singh and delivery boy Jogaram Devashi had sent around 2,067 grams of gold ornaments, worth ₹2.29 crore, from the company’s factory to its main office. On Monday, manager Deepak Kumar Prajapati instructed Shamlabhai to deliver the ornaments to the hallmarking centre in Sewree.

While Shamlabhai and Jagdish were on their way on a two-wheeler with the bag containing the ornaments, two men on another motorcycle tried to snatch the bag. When the victims resisted, one of the accused pointed a firearm-like weapon at them and issued death threats. Panic spread among passers-by, and the robbers seized the opportunity to snatch the bag and flee the spot.

Following the incident, the victims immediately informed Raj Kothari, the son of company owner Madan Kothari, who advised them to file a police complaint. They later approached the Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg Police Station, where an FIR was registered under sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act for robbery and criminal intimidation.

Senior officers from the Mumbai Police have taken serious note of the incident. A special team from the Crime Branch has joined the local police in investigating the case. CCTV footage from the area is being examined to identify the culprits and trace their movements.

The robbery, committed in broad daylight in a busy commercial area, has created tension and fear among local traders and residents.