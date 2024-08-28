Asaram Bapu Loses Temper on Flight: Rape Accused Brought to Hospital Near Mumbai for Heart-Related Treatment (Watch Video)

Self-styled godman Asaram Bapu, who is serving a life sentence in Jodhpur Central Jail for raping a minor, has been brought to a medical facility at Khopoli in Maharashtra's Raigad district for treatment of a heart-related ailment.

Asaram, 83, who was arrested in September 2013, was brought to the multidisciplinary cardiac care clinic of an Ayurvedic hospital in Khopoli, located 70 km from here, around 8 pm on Tuesday with full police protection. He will undergo treatment for some heart-related ailment at the medical facility for the next seven days.

Asaram Bapu Loses Temper on Flight

A video of Asaram has surfaced, which is from an Indigo flight. He is seen getting angry at the policemen inside the flight. At the same time he is signaling them to go out. Another video has surfaced, in which some passengers are seen talking to Him in the flight.

On August 13, the Rajasthan High Court had allowed him to undergo treatment at an Ayurvedic hospital in Maharashtra under police custody. Accordingly, he was taken to Mumbai by flight, accompanied by a team of Jodhpur Police and two attendants. On his arrival at the Mumbai airport, Asaram was taken to the hospital in Khopoli.

Raigad police personnel have been deployed at the hospital as part of security, he said.

While granting the parole to Asaram, the Rajasthan High Court had laid certain conditions, which included that four policemen would be travelling with him. He was also allowed to have two attendants with him.