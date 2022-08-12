Ashish Shelar to become new Mumbai BJP Chief

After almost 40 days of waiting, the cabinet expansion of the Shinde-Fadnavis government has been completed. After that, now everyone is curious about account allocation and appointment of Guardian Minister. However, at the same time, the process of internal shuffling is going on in the BJP party organization. Since both Mumbai and Maharashtra BJP presidents are ministers, new state presidents will be appointed here. In this, the name of BJP leader Ashish Shelar is considered as definite for the post of Mumbai regional president. However, it is likely that the BJP will once again give an opportunity to an unexpected name while choosing the post of Maharashtra state president of BJP.

Till recently, Vidarbha leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule was said to replace Chandrakant Patil in the organization. However, now the name of MLA Sanjay Kute, who is trusted by Devendra Fadnavis, has suddenly come into discussion in this race. The BJP will officially announce the new state presidents of Mumbai and Maharashtra soon. Sanjay Kute has entered this race at the last moment. So now it has to be seen whether he will sit in the chair of Maharashtra state president. Like Ashish Shelar, Sanjay Kute is also considered to be in the close circle of Devendra Fadnavis.

After Eknath Shinde faction MLAs revolted and went to Surat and Guwahati, Sanjay Kute was looking after all their arrangements. Sanjay Kute was the first to contact Eknath Shinde from the BJP after the rebellion called by the Shinde group against the Shiv Sena. This performance was entrusted to Sanjay Kute because he was in the favor of Devendra Fadnavis. After that, Sanjay Kute can directly become the state president of BJP. Devendra Fadnavis' influence was evident on the list of BJP leaders who were given a chance in the recent cabinet expansion. After that, if Sanjay Kute becomes the president of Maharashtra BJP, it will be proved that the appointments in the BJP organization after the cabinet are also done by Devendra Fadnavis.

