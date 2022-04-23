Ashish Shelar: 'Why is Shiv Sena against chanting of Hanuman Chalisa'

The Bhartiya Janata Party in Mumbai held a press conference. BJP MLA Ashish Shelar reacted to the attack on BJP leader Mohit Kamboj's car and Rana couple's Hanuman Chalisa recititation outside residence of CM Thackeray.

Shelar said,"BJP leader Mohit Kamboj was attacked while he was travelling alone, Shiv Sena should not forget that their leaders also travel alone, the same can happen with them as well. We'll give an answer & won't relent." "We will meet Mumbai Police Commissioner & sought for meeting with Home minister regarding attacks on BJP's Pol Khol Campaign & Mohit Kamboj. We don't demand President's rule but law & order situation is as such that there should be President rule," he said.

Reacting to Rana couple's Hanuman Chalisa recititation outside residence of CM Thackeray he said,"We want to question the Shiv Sena as to why they are against the chanting of Hanuman Chalisa. As far as MLA Ravi Rana is concerned, I won't speak on him, he's capable of answering on the issue."