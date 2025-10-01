Auto Driver Arrested In Mathura For Allegedly Raping and Killing Sex Worker In Mumbai

Mumbai: Police has arrested a 34-year-old man in Mathura in connection with a murder case in Mumbai. As per the information incident took place on September 25 in Malad area, accused identified as Chandrapal Ramkhiladi alias Neta. Police received a call about a woman lying unconscious at Sawant Compound in Church Road. Following the call police team rushed to the spot and took the victim to a nearby hospital, but unfortunately she was declared dead

According to PTI reported, Her autopsy showed she was strangled to death, prompting the police to file a case of murder. After that search for accused began and police reviewed, CCTV footage and identified the accused to be an auto driver and the victim to be a commercial sex worker.

Video footage showed the auto driver killing the victim with her dupatta following a financial dispute. A police team tracked the suspect, who was from Agra and hiding in Mathura, apprehended him, and obtained a confession during interrogation.The accused was produced before a court and is being brought to Mumbai on transit remand, according to an official.