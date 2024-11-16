Baba Siddique Murder Case: Lawrence Bishnoi Associate Who Helped Shooters Arrested From Punjab

Mumbai, Maharashtra (November 16, 2024): A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique following a joint operation by the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) in Punjab and Maharashtra Police. The accused, Akash Gill, a resident of Fazilka, is an associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang. According to Punjab's Director General of Police (DGP), Gill provided logistical support to the shooters involved in Siddique’s murder. The DGP shared on X (formerly Twitter) that the accused had been handed over to the Mumbai Police for further investigation.

“In a major breakthrough, Anti Gangster Task Force, Punjab (#AGTF), in a joint operation with #Maharashtra Police has apprehended one person, Akash Gill resident of #Fazilka in connection with the Murder of Baba Siddiqui at #Mumbai. Preliminary investigation reveals the arrested accused is an associate of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang and was providing logistical assistance to the shooters involved in the Murder of Baba Siddiqui,” Punjab DGP said in a post.

"The accused has been handed over to @MumbaiPolice . United in our commitment to seamless cooperation, @PunjabPoliceInd & Maharashtra Police have successfully executed an inter-state operation. This highlights our unwavering dedication to public safety and justice, strengthening security across state boundaries," Punjab DGP added.

Gill's arrest brings the total number of arrests in the case to 22. Earlier, on October 26, Punjab and Maharashtra Police arrested Sujeet Sushil Singh in Ludhiana. Singh, who was aware of the murder plan three days in advance, allegedly assisted the shooters.

The main accused, shooter Shiva Kumar, was arrested six days ago by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) and Mumbai Crime Branch from Bahraich. Kumar, along with four others, is also in custody. According to the reports, police have confirmed that Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang was behind the murder of Baba Siddique.

Kumar revealed during interrogation that he was instructed to kill either Baba Siddique or his son Zeeshan, whoever he encountered first. The murder took place on the night of October 12 in Mumbai’s Bandra area. Kumar, identified as the main shooter, said he received the order from Anmol Bishnoi, the brother of the jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.