Baba Siddique Murder Case: Crime Branch Reveals Money Trail Used to Finance Killing of NCP Leader

In a major breakthrough in the Baba Siddique murder case, the Crime Branch has unearthed significant details about the money trail used to finance the murder. According to Crime Branch sources, the bank account opened in Karnataka Bank's Anand branch in Gujarat, under the name of accused Salman Vohra, was funded using a sophisticated modus operandi by the Bishnoi gang and Shubham Lonkar.

Unlike traditional methods, funds were deposited into the account from various locations using cash deposit machines. Sources reveal that ₹6 lakh were deposited into the account from different states across the country. The strategy employed by the Bishnoi gang and Lonkar was so meticulous that the Crime Branch has yet to connect all the dots or identify the individuals who, under Shubham’s directions, deposited the money from multiple locations.

Sophisticated Operation by Sleeper Cells

A senior Crime Branch officer, speaking anonymously, stated that although Shubham Lonkar orchestrated the fund transfers, the operation was facilitated by Anmol Bishnoi. Sleeper cells, operating across multiple states, deposited money into Vohra’s account. Another official revealed that Sumit Wagh, another accused, confirmed during interrogation that funds were deposited from different locations. However, he claimed to be unaware of the exact sources, stating that he merely transferred the money on Shubham’s instructions.

The Crime Branch suspects that funds originated from states such as Maharashtra, Punjab, and Haryana. However, investigators lack concrete evidence due to their inability to connect the money trail. The key hurdles remain the unidentified individuals in sleeper cells and Shubham Lonkar, both of whom are currently at large.

Challenges in Investigation

The bank account under Salman Vohra’s name and Sumit Wagh’s involvement have provided limited leads. The accused reportedly had no knowledge of the murder conspiracy or the identities of the masterminds, as they were only paid for their role in the operation.

Despite the challenges, the Crime Branch remains confident. Officials claim they will soon crack the money trail and apprehend the absconding accused involved in the high-profile case.