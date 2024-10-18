Baba Siddique Murder Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests 5 More in NCP Leader’s Killing

Following the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddiqui in Maharashtra, the Crime Branch unit of Mumbai Police has arrested five more accused. Taking the total number of arrests to 9. Earlier, the police had arrested four people in the case. At present, the main accused of the incident is still absconding and out of reach.

Based on information from intelligence, raids were carried out by the Crime Branch in Panvel and Karjat in the neighbouring Raigad district in Maharashtra, leading to the arrest of these five persons for conspiracy related to the crime and its execution. The arrested persons were also in touch with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which is accused of gunning down Siddique.

"The total number of arrests in the case now stands at nine. Further probe is underway," Mumbai police official said, reported news agency PTI.

Siddiqui was shot on the night of October 12 while coming out of the office of his son and Congress leader, Zeeshan Siddiqui. After which, he died during treatment some time later in Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai.