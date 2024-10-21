Baba Siddique Murder Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Reveals SHOCKING Details in NCP Leader's Killing

In a startling revelation in the NCP leader Baba Siddique murder case, another piece of evidence has come to light in Mumbai’s Bandra East area. Investigations by the Mumbai Crime Branch have uncovered that the weapons used in the murder were procured from Udaipur, Rajasthan, using a unique modus operandi.

According to the Crime Branch, the gang responsible for supplying the weapons follows a special method during any crime operation. This method ensures that the supplier and the receiver of the weapons remain unknown to each other. In the case of Baba Siddique’s murder, the accused Ram Kannaujia and Bhagwant Singh traveled to Udaipur to collect the weapons. The Crime Branch revealed that both individuals were not informed about the person they were supposed to collect the weapons from. Upon reaching Udaipur, they were only given a description of the individual who was to hand over the firearms. The description sent to them was only a photograph of the man's shirt. They were instructed to collect three pistols from this person at a secret location. This same method was used by the Bishnoi gang during the firing incident at Salman Khan's residence.

The Crime Branch admitted that this modus operandi has made it extremely challenging to identify the individual who provided Ram Kannaujia and Bhagwant Singh with the weapons in Udaipur. However, efforts are underway to trace the supplier.

Further investigation by the Crime Branch has revealed that the accused, Ram Kannaujia and Bhagwant Singh, stayed in Udaipur for a day. The following day, after taking possession of the three pistols from an unknown individual, they traveled by road to Mumbai. During their journey from Rajasthan to Mumbai, they frequently changed their modes of transport, using government buses and several private vehicles. Once they brought the weapons to Mumbai, Bhagwant Singh and Ram Kannaujia stayed back and handed over the pistols to shooter Shiv Kumar Gautam in the Ghatkopar area via courier, as instructed by Shubham Lonkar.

According to the Crime Branch, on October 12, the day of Baba Siddique's murder, both Ram Kannaujia and Bhagwant Singh were present in Mumbai and fled the city after the crime was committed.