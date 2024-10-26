Baba Siddique Murder Case: Mumbai Police Recover Weapon from Accused's House in Raigad

Mumbai Police have recovered a weapon from the residence of Ram Fulchand Kanoujia, an accused in the murder case of NCP leader Baba Siddique, officials confirmed on Friday. The recovery was made from a rented house in Raigad, Maharashtra, where Kanoujia was residing, police reported.

Police have so far recovered four out of the five weapons identified in the preliminary investigation. According to officials, the search continues for an Australian-made Beretta pistol, which remains unaccounted for.

Police said that when the shooters' mobiles were searched, pictures of pistols were found in them. After which, after interrogation, the Crime Branch started looking for the fourth weapon.

Earlier in the day, Mumbai Police arrested another accused, Sujeet Kumar, from Ludhiana, bringing the total number of arrests in the case to 15. Acting on secret information, police apprehended Sujeet in Ludhiana's Sundar Nagar area and brought him to Jamalpur police station before transferring him to Mumbai. Notably, Sujeet

Baba Siddique, the NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister, was shot dead by three shooters on October 12 near his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Nirmal Nagar, Mumbai. Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang has claimed responsibility for the murder.

