Baba Siddique Murder Case: Mumbai Police Suspects Naxal Involvement in Training of Main Accused

The investigation into the murder of former minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique has revealed that Shubham Lonkar, a wanted accused in the case, received training among Naxals in Jharkhand. According to a senior official, Lonkar learned to operate an AK-56 rifle in Gumla, a Naxal-affected area. Two other accused, Rupesh Mohal and Gaurav Apune, were also trained in handling the weapon.

The Crime Branch has invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA) against the accused, leading to the judicial custody of 13 individuals. Meanwhile, the Crime Branch is preparing to take custody of five other suspects in the case.

Naxal Connection Suspected

An official stated that Lonkar's training in Gumla raises suspicions of Naxal involvement as these rifles are commonly used by them. Police suspect Lonkar learned weapon operation from Naxals. Currently, Lonkar remains absconding, and police are exploring multiple angles to trace him.

Break in Communication

After Baba Siddique's murder, Lonkar cut all ties with his associates upon learning of his brother Praveen Lonkar's arrest. Praveen had reportedly been in touch with one of the accused before his arrest. Despite intensive efforts, the police are yet to apprehend Shubham Lonkar.

MCOCA Invoked

So far, the police have arrested 26 individuals in connection with the case. The stringent MCOCA has been applied to strengthen the charges against the accused. Investigations are ongoing as the police aim to uncover the larger conspiracy behind the murder.