Baba Siddique Murder Case: Ossification Test Confirms Accused Dharmaraj Kashyap Is Not Minor; Sent to Police Custody Till October 21

Mumbai, October 14: The ossification test of Dharmaraj Kashyap, an accused in the murder case of NCP leader and former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique, was conducted by Mumbai police, and it was confirmed that he is not a minor, officials said on Monday.

An ossification test is a medical procedure that estimates a person's age by analyzing the degree of bone fusion and is commonly used for age determination. Following the test results, Kashyap was presented before the court, which granted police custody till October 21.

Also Read | Baba Siddique Funeral: Heartbreaking Video Shows Son Zeeshan Crying Inconsolably While Performing Last Rites Amid Heavy Rain in Mumbai.

Mumbai's Esplanade Court had ordered the ossification test after Kashyap's lawyer claimed he was a minor. "His (Dharmaraj Kashyap's) lawyer claimed that he was a minor. The test was conducted, and it was confirmed that he is not a minor. He was produced in court, and the court has granted police custody till October 21," said Mumbai police. Earlier, Gurmail Singh, another accused in the Baba Siddique murder case, was sent to the Mumbai crime branch's custody till October 21.

According to police, a third shooter, identified as Shivakumar, is currently absconding. Meanwhile, Mumbai Police on Sunday arrested another accused in Baba Siddique's murder case from Pune. According to officials, the arrested accused, identified as Pravin Lonkar (28), is the brother of Shubham Lonkar, who is also implicated in the conspiracy. They allegedly enlisted Dharmaraj Kashyap and Shivkumar Gautam in the plot to kill Siddique, officials said.

#WATCH | Bahraich, UP | Baba Siddique murder case | One of the arrested accused Dharamraj Kashyap's mother says, "Two months ago, he went to work in a scrapyard. He went to Pune. We have contacted only once since then..." pic.twitter.com/nS3TiP8hfc — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2024

NCP leader Baba Siddique was murdered after being shot outside his office in Nirmal Nagar. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds before being rushed to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday night.

His last rites were performed with full state honours in Mumbai at Bada Qabrastan on Sunday.

Also Read | Baba Siddique Last Rites: Mortal Remains of NCP Leader Brought to His Bandra Residence In Mumbai (Watch Video).

Commenting on the law and order situation in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, "Yesterday's incident of Baba Siddique's murder is unfortunate and sad. Mumbai Police have arrested two persons--one from UP and the other from Haryana. The third accused is absconding... He will be arrested soon. They will not be spared, no matter who they are, be it the Bishnoi gang or any underworld gang. Strict action will be taken." "Those who are receiving threats will have their safety ensured, as it is the state government's responsibility," he added.