Baba Siddique Murder Case: Surjeet Sushil Singh Arrested in Joint Operation by Punjab and Mumbai Police

A man has been arrested in Ludhiana in connection with the murder of NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, according to Punjab Police Chief Gaurav Yadav on Saturday.

Surjeet Sushil Singh was held in a joint operation of the Punjab Police and the Mumbai Police. He has been handed over to the Mumbai Police, Yadav, the Director General of Punjab Police said on X

In a major breakthrough, Mumbai Police in a joint operation with Punjab Police apprehends Sujeet Sushil Singh, resident of Mumbai, wanted in high profile murder of Baba Siddique



Sujeet was involved in the murder conspiracy and was informed about the plan to kill Baba Siddique… pic.twitter.com/T3Z9LcEhjm — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) October 26, 2024

"In a major breakthrough, Mumbai Police in a joint operation with Punjab Police apprehends Sujeet Sushil Singh, resident of Mumbai, wanted in high profile murder of Baba Siddique," said Yadav on X.

"Sujeet was implicated in the murder conspiracy and received information about the plan to kill Baba Siddique three days in advance from another accused, Nitin Gautan (Gautam) Sapre. He also provided logistical support for the operation. Sujeet has now been transferred to Mumbai Police for further investigation," he stated.

Siddique, 66, was shot dead by three assailants in the Kher Nagar area of Bandra, Mumbai, on October 12.