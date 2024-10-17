Baba Siddique Murder Case: Zeeshan Siddique Not on Hit List, Says Mumbai Police Source

Following the murder of NCP leader and former MLA Baba Siddique, rumors emerged that his son, Zeeshan Siddique, was also on the hit list. However, a Mumbai Police official denied these claims, clarifying that Zeeshan had left the office shortly before the incident. The official mentioned that the shooters were already positioned near the office at the time Zeeshan departed.

A senior police officer, speaking anonymously, stated that while the shooters were waiting outside for Baba Siddique, Zeeshan had left the office just moments before. The shooters were reportedly stationed at the spot, lying in wait for their target.

According to Crime Branch sources, on October 12, three shooters arrived with the intent to kill Baba Siddique. They waited outside his office for about 45 minutes. During this time, Zeeshan, who is also an MLA, exited the office. Just a few minutes later, Baba Siddique stepped outside, and the assailants opened fire, killing him instantly.

A Crime Branch officer confirmed that the attack took place around 9:30 PM when Baba Siddique came out of the office. Zeeshan had left only minutes earlier.

Police officials also disclosed that the shooters had received clear orders to kill only Baba Siddique. They had been shown his photograph and images of banners featuring him to ensure they identified the correct target.

