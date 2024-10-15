Baba Siddique Murder: Cops Who Caught Lawrence Bishnoi Shooters Likely To Be Rewarded

In a major development, as many as 10 police personnel from the Nirmal Nagar police station, who caught the two shooters who allegedly opened fire at NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddiqui killing him on Saturday night, may soon get reward for their action. According to a Indian Express report, a senior police officer said that the process to reward the ten police personnel has been initiated. “ We acknowledged and appreciated their efforts on the local level and have put forward a proposal for the reward,” the officer said.

Among the ten police personnel are: Assistant Inspector R Dabhade, constables Sandeep Awhad, and Police Sub-Inspector Bankar, head constables Amol Pawar and Suhas Nalawde, constables Amol Wakade, Sagar Koyende, Mane, MSF guard Pawar. The probe into politician Baba Siddique's murder has shed light on the alleged involvement of the Bishnoi gang. The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested the fourth accused in the murder case of NCP leader Baba Siddique.

The accused, identified as 23-year-old Harishkumar Balakram, was arrested in UP's Bahraich for allegedly supplying money and arranging logistics for the sensational murder."In connection with Baba Siddiqui's murder case, Harishkumar Balakram (23), a resident of Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, has been apprehended," the Mumbai Crime Branch said on Tuesday. The police said Balakram worked as a scrap dealer in Pune and was part of the conspiracy. "He was working as a scrap dealer in Pune. He was part of the conspiracy, he supplied money and other logistics. Further investigation is underway," it added.Police had earlier arrested Haryana resident Gurmail Baljit Singh,23, Uttar Pradesh native Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap (19) for murdering Siddique. The third shooter, Shivprasad, is absconding.