Baba Siddique Murder Mastermind Zeeshan Akhtar Detained in Canada, Says Mumbai Police

The alleged mastermind behind the sensational murder of NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, gangster Zeeshan Akhtar alias Jassi alias Yasin Akhtar, has been detained by Canadian police. Mumbai Police sources confirmed this development late Tuesday night and said that formal procedures to bring him back to India have now been initiated.

According to sources, Mumbai Police received intelligence from Canada stating that Zeeshan Akhtar has been taken into custody by local law enforcement authorities. He is accused of orchestrating the conspiracy behind the murder of Baba Siddique, which took place on 12 October 2024 outside his son's office in Mumbai's Bandra area. Zeeshan had been on the run since the incident, and police had been searching for him for a long time.

Punjab Police officials state that Zeeshan Akhtar has been associated with the notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s network. He also maintained ties with Pune-based gangster Saurabh Mahakal. Notably, Saurabh was questioned by Mumbai Police in connection with a threat letter sent to veteran Bollywood scriptwriter Salim Khan, father of actor Salman Khan.

It is also alleged that Zeeshan, on the instructions of Lawrence Bishnoi’s close aide Vikram Brar, conducted reconnaissance of Dera Sacha Sauda followers in Punjab.

Several criminal cases are registered against Zeeshan in Punjab, including charges of murder, attempt to murder, extortion, and robbery. He was known to maintain direct contact with Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother, Anmol Bishnoi, and communicated through a special app. Saurabh Mahakal had also reportedly stayed at Zeeshan’s residence in Punjab on multiple occasions.

In 2022, Jalandhar Police arrested Zeeshan Akhtar in a murder and robbery case. During his time in Patiala jail, he came in contact with Lawrence Bishnoi gang members. It was there that the conspiracy to eliminate Baba Siddique was hatched. After his release, Zeeshan met Gurmael Singh in Kaithal, Haryana, and instructed Gurmael, Dharmraj Kashyap, and Shivkumar regarding the execution of the murder plot.

The killing of Baba Siddique had shocked Maharashtra’s political circles. He was shot dead outside his son’s office in Bandra, Mumbai, where six rounds were fired. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang had claimed responsibility for the attack, citing Siddique’s close relationship with Salman Khan as the motive behind the hit.

During the investigation, Zeeshan Akhtar emerged as the main conspirator. Even after the incident, his name surfaced in multiple criminal activities across the country, including the grenade attack on the residence of Jalandhar politician Manoranjan Kalia. Reports suggest that Zeeshan had masterminded that attack as well.