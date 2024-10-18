Baba Siddique Murder: Salman Khan's Close Friendship Identified As the Main Motive Behind NCP Leader's Killing

The Mumbai Crime Branch has uncovered a troubling motive behind the murder of prominent politician Baba Siddique. Their investigation suggests that Siddique’s close ties to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who has been targeted by the Bishnoi gang due to his involvement in a blackbuck poaching case, significantly contributed to his assassination. Sources indicate that this act is intended as a warning to those financially or emotionally supporting Khan.

A senior police official confirmed to Mid-day that the Bishnoi gang is specifically aiming at individuals connected to Salman Khan. The officer also linked Siddique’s killing to a recent shooting outside the home of Punjabi singer AP Dhillon in Canada, which the gang claimed responsibility for, citing Dhillon’s collaboration with Khan on a music video without charging.

“Our inquiry into the firing incident involving Salman Khan and the murder of a political figure points to the Bishnoi gang. The motive seems to stem from the actor’s close associations,” the officer stated. The police are now conducting a comprehensive investigation into the gang's operations and are implementing measures to avert further violence. Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar has been leading urgent discussions on the matter.

“We acknowledge this as an intelligence failure and are treating it with utmost seriousness. We will ensure that such incidents do not recur. We are currently evaluating where our intelligence systems fell short and what clues were overlooked,” said a senior IPS officer from Mumbai police, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The Crime Branch, in collaboration with the Anti-Terrorist Cell, Special Branch, and Criminal Intelligence Unit (CIU), is focusing on gathering intelligence about individuals closely linked to Salman Khan. They are also investigating the smuggling routes used for firearms, including the 9mm pistol used in Siddique’s murder.

While the investigation initially considered various motives, such as disputes related to the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) or business rivalries, officers now believe that the connection to Salman Khan is the primary factor. “We are about 70 percent convinced that the Salman Khan link is the main motive, based on the Bishnoi gang’s history,” remarked a Crime Branch officer. However, they remain open to other possibilities, particularly if Siddique’s family provides new insights regarding potential threats from the Bishnoi gang. The Crime Branch plans to meet with Siddique’s family, including MLA Zeeshan Siddique, to discuss any prior threats.

Separately, Shubham Lonkar made a social media post suggesting that Siddique’s murder was retaliatory for the death of Anuj Thapan, alleging Siddique’s connections to underworld figure Dawood Ibrahim.