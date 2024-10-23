Baba Siddique Murder: Shooters Contacted Lawrence Bishnoi's Brother Anmol; Mumbai Crime Branch Reveals SHOCKING Details

In a significant development in the Baba Siddique murder investigation, it has come to light that the suspected shooters were in contact with Anmol Bishnoi, brother of Lawrence Bishnoi, prior to the killing of the NCP leader. According to ANI, quoting sources from the Mumbai Crime Branch, the three alleged shooters communicated with Anmol Bishnoi via Snapchat before carrying out the murder. A detailed examination of the arrested suspects' Snapchat accounts revealed that the shooters, along with Praveen Lonkar, were in direct communication with Anmol Bishnoi, who was reportedly operating from Canada and the U.S. The suspects would delete the messages after reading them.

So far, the Crime Branch has arrested 10 individuals in connection with the case, including two shooters and a supplier of weapons. Four mobile phones have been confiscated from the suspects. Further revelations indicate that the three gunmen involved in Siddique’s killing—Dharmaraj Kashyap, Gurmail Singh (both in custody), and Shivkumar Gautam (still at large)—practiced shooting at a waterfall near Palasdhari in Raigad district, located on the outskirts of Mumbai, in September.

The crime branch, which is probing the murder that took place on October 12, has intensified its search for Gautam and other absconding suspects. Gautam, a native of Uttar Pradesh, is believed to be the main shooter in the case.Baba Siddique was shot on 12 October 2024 by three assailants in Mumbai. He was then rushed to Lilavati Hospital where he was declared dead. He was 66 years old. Sources said three bullets were fired at Siddique around 9:30 pm near the office of his son, Zeeshan, who is the MLA of Bandra East. Two people were taken into custody, identified as Gurmail Baljit Singh from Haryana and Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap from Uttar Pradesh.