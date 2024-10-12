Baba Siddique Passes Away: NCP Leader Shot Dead In Mumbai

Senior NCP leader Baba Siddique passed away, Lilavati Hospital said on Saturday. Sources said three bullets were fired at Mr Siddique on Saturday evening at the office of his son Zeeshan, who is the MLA from Bandra East. Two people have been taken into custody.

Siddique is undergoing treatment at the hospital. Sources in the hospital said at least one of the bullets hit Mr Siddique in the chest and he is being given continuous cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). Siddique, who was a three-time MLA from Bandra West, was associated with the Congress for 48 years and had quit the party in February and joined Ajit Pawar's NCP. Zeeshan Siddique was expelled from the Congress in August.