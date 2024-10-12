Baba Siddique Shot in Mumbai; Senior NCP Leader Hospitalised

In a shocking incident, NCP senior leader Baba Siddique has been fired upon by unidentified assailants. The attack occurred in Mumbai, prompting immediate action from local authorities.

Siddique has been admitted to the nearby Lilavati Hospital for treatment. Mumbai Police are currently investigating the incident and gathering further details regarding the attackers and the motive behind the shooting.

Sources say he is in critical condition after being hit by two bullets in the stomach. Police have detained two suspects in connection with the shooting, and further investigations are underway.