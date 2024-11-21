Baba Siddiqui Murder Case: Lawrence Bishnoi's Shooter Shiv Kumar Gautam Accuses Police of Forced Confession

In a major development in the murder case of former minister and NCP leader Baba Siddiqui, the third main shooter, Shivkumar Gautam alias Shiva Balkishan Gautam, who was reportedly preparing to flee to Nepal, has alleged coercion by the police. He claimed in court that his confession was forcibly obtained. Shivkumar, along with four of his accomplices, was produced before the Court after his police custody ended. Despite his allegations, the court extended his police custody till November 23, while his accomplices were sent to 14 days of judicial custody.

The four accomplices—Anurag Radheshyam Kashyap, Gyanprakash Pradeep kumar Tripathi, Akash Brijkumar Srivastava, and Akhilesh Pratap Singh Suresh Singh—were among those arrested along with Shivkumar. The police have confirmed that action under the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA) is likely against all accused. Preparations for invoking MCOCA have already begun.

The Murder and Subsequent Investigation

On October 12, during Dussehra celebrations in Bandra, Baba Siddiqui was shot dead. Following the murder, police apprehended two shooters and other suspects. However, Shivkumar managed to evade arrest and was on the run for over a month. He traveled from Mumbai to Pune, Jhansi, Lucknow, and Bahraich, intending to cross into Nepal. Before he could execute his escape, the Uttar Pradesh Police arrested him along with four accomplices. They were later brought to Mumbai for further investigation.

Court Proceedings and Allegations

Shivkumar and his accomplices were initially placed under police custody until November 19. As the custody period ended, all five were produced before the Court. The police sought an extension of Shivkumar’s custody to gather more evidence, including the recovery of the firearm used in the murder. The court granted the extension, citing the need for further investigation.

However, during the hearing, Shivkumar made serious allegations against the investigating officers. He claimed that he was under immense pressure and that his confession was forcibly recorded. He stated that he feared for his life and was unwilling to provide a statement under the provisions of MCOCA or any similar law. He also accused the police of using undue influence to extract confessions under Section 18 of the MCOCA Act.

Police Deny Allegations

The Mumbai Police dismissed Shivkumar’s allegations as baseless, stating that he has been uncooperative in the investigation. They also emphasized the importance of his interrogation, as the weapon used in the crime is yet to be recovered. The court, considering the need for further evidence, extended Shivkumar's police custody by four days.

Key Findings and Next Steps

Police sources revealed that Shivkumar’s interrogation has already led to several shocking revelations. Investigators are now focusing on gathering maximum evidence to strengthen the case against the accused. All the suspects are expected to face stringent legal action, including charges under MCOCA, in the coming days.

This high-profile case continues to unfold, with more details expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.