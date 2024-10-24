Baba Siddiqui Murder Case: Three Accused Arrested from Pune Involved in Recce, Linked to Nitin Sapre Gang

In a significant development in the murder case of NCP leader and former minister Baba Siddiqui, a startling revelation has emerged. According to the Mumbai Crime Branch's investigation, three accused who were arrested from Pune on Wednesday were initially given the responsibility of killing Baba Siddiqui. These three accused had also visited Mumbai twice to conduct a reconnaissance of Baba's house in Bandra and two offices. They had collaborated with the Thane-based Nitin Sapre gang, which had provided them with weapons for the murder.

The accused, identified as Rupesh Mohol, Karan Salve, and Shivam Kohad, were arrested from Pune’s Karve Road area, which is close to accused Praveen Lonkar’s Warje residence. They were produced in the Killa Court on Thursday, where they were remanded to police custody until November 4.

A Crime Branch official revealed that the three accused from Pune are being interrogated. During questioning, they admitted that they were given the task of killing Baba Siddiqui. The investigation also found that the accused were in constant contact with the Nitin Sapre gang. Whether they had any direct connection with the Lonkar brothers is still under investigation.

The Mumbai Crime Branch, while disclosing the conspiracy behind Baba’s murder, stated that the original contract to kill Baba was given by Shubham Lonkar to Nitin Sapre and Ram Kannaujia. Following this, Sapre and Kannaujia contacted Rupesh Mohol and his two associates, who had been in contact with them for a while, and hired them as shooters. The accused met Nitin Sapre and Ram Kannaujia in Dombivli twice in the second week of June and conducted a detailed reconnaissance of Baba’s house and office, along with eight other associates.

Once the plan was set, Sapre and Kannaujia demanded ₹50 lakh from Shubham Lonkar to carry out the murder. However, due to disagreements over the amount and considering Baba Siddiqui’s influence, the Sapre gang withdrew from the plot, forcing Rupesh Mohol and his associates to cancel their plan to shoot Baba.

According to the Crime Branch, Rupesh Mohol was heavily influenced by Pune’s notorious gangster Sharad Mohol, which motivated him to go ahead with the plot under the direction of the Nitin Sapre gang.

After the Sapre gang backed out, Shubham Lonkar teamed up with Zeeshan Akhtar and later hired Gurmel Singh from Haryana and Shiv Kumar Gautam and Dharmraj Kashyap from Uttar Pradesh to execute the murder. Shubham Lonkar also roped in the Sapre gang to assist in the plan and provide weapons, for which he paid them ₹5 lakh.