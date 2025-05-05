Badlapur Encounter Case: Supreme Court Stays FIR Against Thane Police in Akshay Shinde Death

In significant development the supreme court has provided a major relief to the Maharashtra government and the Thane Police in the highly controversial Badlapur encounter case. The court issued an order staying the decision of a lower court that had directed the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against the police personnel involved in the encounter. This ruling allows the investigation into the case to continue without the necessity of filing a second FIR.

The case, which has garnered considerable attention, involves the encounter of certain individuals in Badlapur, a town in the Thane district of Maharashtra. While the encounter was initially deemed legitimate by the police, questions were raised regarding the authenticity and legality of the police action.

In Badlapur, Thane district, two girls were sexually abused, with school cleaner Akshay Shinde as the main suspect. Shinde died in a police encounter on September 23, 2024, while being transported from Taloja jail to Kalyan, prompting allegations of a fake encounter and leading to the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate.