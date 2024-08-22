Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: Bombay High Court Slams Police, Says 'You Took Action Only After Public Outcry'

The Bombay High Court on Thursday, August 22, slammed Badlapur police in the case where two 4-year-old girl students were sexually assaulted in the school toilet in Thane's Badlapur area. The High Court also came down heavily on the Maharashtra government over the delay in the probe.

A division bench of the Bombay High Court, comprising Justices Ajay Gadkari and Dr Neela Gokhale, expressed shock and dismay during the hearing and asked if the Maharashtra Police would investigate cases of crimes against women and children only after people protested or raised their voices.

Justice Gadkari orally remarked while hearing the case said, "Unless people protest your department won't investigate? Is the State of Maharashtra trying to give us a signal that unless people protest it won't take crimes against women seriously? Everyday we are hearing of some or the other rape or a POCSO case."