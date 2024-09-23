Bag Containing ₹20 Lakh Found Abandoned In Mumbai Local Train On CSMT-Bound Coach

On the night of September 22, 2024, an intriguing incident occurred on a local train traveling towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). Around 9:57 PM, as the train approached Asangaon railway station, a vigilant passenger alerted the Government Railway Police (GRP) about a suspicious abandoned bag.

The bag, a striking sky blue Reebok, was located in the middle compartment of the train.

Following protocol, the police promptly inspected its contents and were taken aback to discover an astonishing ₹20,00,000 in cash. Alongside the cash, they found a box divided into four compartments, each containing various medications, raising inquiries about the bag’s owner and how it came to be left behind.

An investigation has been launched to track down the rightful owner. This incident highlights ongoing issues with lost and abandoned items in public transportation and the crucial role of community awareness in ensuring safety.

