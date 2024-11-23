Bandra East Election Result 2024: Varun Sardesai Takes Lead Over Zeeshan Siddique In Early Trends

As vote counting is underway in Maharashtra, Varun Sardesai of the Shiv Sena (UBT) has taken a commanding lead, securing 5,763 votes, in the Bandra East constituency while his rival, Zeeshan Siddiqui, of the NCP trails behind with 3,503 votes. The race for the constituency remains intense, with both candidates vying for the support of voters in this key Mumbai region.

During the 2019 Assembly election, Zeeshan Siddique, who was with Congress, won with 5,790 votes. Shiv Sena's Vishwanath Pandurang Mahadeshwar finished runner up as he got 32,547 votes while Trupti Prakash (Bala) Sawant (Independent – IND): 24,071 votes, vote share of 19.01%.A tense political contest has emerged in Bandra East. Varun Sardesai has entered the fray for Shiv Sena (UBT) against Zeeshan Siddique, who has moved from the Congress to NCP. Tripti Sawant, now with MNS, is also contesting.

Most exit poll results gave the Mahayuti an edge in Maharashtra. The exit poll conducted by People's Pulse gave Mahayuti 175-195 seats and the MVA only 85-112 seats. However, the poll conducted by Electoral Edge predicted the MVA's victory with 150 seats, giving 121 seats to the BJP-led Mahayuti. Lokshahi Rudra has predicted a close fight between Mahayuti and the MVA.



