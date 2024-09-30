BEST Bus Catches Fire in Ghatkopar On Gandhi Nagar Flyover ; No Injuries Reported
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 30, 2024 05:07 PM2024-09-30T17:07:46+5:302024-09-30T17:08:36+5:30
A BEST bus caught fire on the Gandhi Nagar Flyover, located on LBS Road in Ghatkopar, on Monday afternoon. The incident, which occurred around 1:52 PM, was reported by the local traffic police. The Mumbai Fire Brigade responded swiftly, arriving at the scene and successfully extinguishing the fire by 2:10 PM. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported from the incident. The authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, while traffic around the area was temporarily disrupted but soon restored to normal.