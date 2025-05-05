BEST to Revamp Over 1200 Bus Trips, Cutting Passenger Wait Times by 15 Minutes

32 bus routes would be rationalised in 2025 as part of the BEST initiative, which aims to improve last-mile connectivity in conjunction with the impending opening of the second phase of the Mumbai Metro 3 Line. 13 routes (464 trips) will be expanded, six routes (264 trips) will be rerouted, three routes (78 trips) will be extended, and ten routes (435 trips) will be curtailed as part of the 1,241-trip plan. An average passenger wait time reduction of up to 15 minutes is anticipated as a result of this project, reported PTI.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis examined the financial well-being of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) last month. BEST serves more than 30 lakh passengers every day in Mumbai and the surrounding areas and has a fleet of about 2,800 buses, down from 4,500 ten years ago.

Ahead of the complete launch of Mumbai Metro Line 3 (Colaba–BKC–Aarey), popularly known as the Aqua Line, BEST presented its route rationalisation plan during the review meeting. The last section of Cuffe Parade is anticipated to be completed in the upcoming months, while the second section of the underground corridor between BKC and Worli Naka is scheduled to open shortly. Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially opened the first phase (Aarey JVLR to BKC) in October 2024.

In addition to streamlining routes, BEST intends to add 29 more buses to 17 routes for Phase II and 50 buses to 30 routes for Phase III. On these routes, the transport organisation now runs 45 and 84 buses, respectively. The goal of the rationalisation, according to BEST authorities, is to provide feeder services, remove connectivity gaps, and integrate the bus network with operational metro corridors. Additionally, during peak hours, more buses will be placed on routes with strong demand. The new operations will connect metro stations with suburban rail hubs and commercial districts using a ring-route design.

Over 75 lakh commuters use BEST, Mumbai's second-largest public transport system after the suburban railway network, every day, yet it has been going through its greatest financial crisis in years. Over the past two fiscal years, passenger service income has dropped below Rs 700 crore.

Additionally, the Regional Transport Authority and the Mumbai civic authority have approved the transport body's planned fare hike.