BEST to Run Special Bus Services for Mumbai's New Year 2025 Celebrations

To accommodate the increased number of passengers visiting popular seaside spots in Mumbai for the New Year 2025 celebrations, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking has announced special arrangements. On the night of December 31, 2024, additional bus services will be deployed to key locations such as Gateway of India, Juhu Chowpatty, Gorai Beach, Marve Beach, and other prominent seafront areas.

A total of 25 extra buses will operate on various routes to ensure smooth transportation for passengers throughout the night. Depending on demand, additional buses will be deployed, the BEST said in an official statement. To assist passengers, traffic officials and bus supervisors will be stationed at Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Chowk, Juhu Chowpatty, Gorai Beach, Churchgate East, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). The supervisors will help manage crowds and guide travelers efficiently to their destinations.

Additionally, BEST will offer a unique opportunity to explore the heritage sites of South Mumbai with air-conditioned double-decker electric buses. The Heritage Tour will cover iconic landmarks, including the Gateway of India, Ministry Building, NCPA, Nariman Point, Wilson College, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

The buses will operate from 10 am to 3 am, with departures every 45 minutes. Tickets for the Heritage Tour are priced at Rs 150 for the upper deck and Rs 75 for the lower deck. BEST encourages visitors to take advantage of these special services and explore Mumbai’s rich heritage while celebrating the New Year.