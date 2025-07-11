BEST Worker Protest Called for July 11 as 4,500 Retirees Await Unpaid Dues

More than 4,500 former employees of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking, who retired after August 1, 2022, are still waiting for their gratuity and other post-retirement entitlements. Frustrated by the prolonged delay, the BEST Workers Union has scheduled a protest meeting on Friday, July 11, at 5:00 PM at Dr. Shirodkar Hall, Parel. The meeting is expected to set the tone for future action, potentially including a larger movement or strike if the payments continue to be withheld by the administration. The union says this protest is the first of several steps if the situation isn’t resolved.

Despite multiple efforts—including formal appeals and discussions—the BEST administration has not released the mandatory dues, according to the union. These payments are legally required under the Payment of Gratuity Act, 1972, as well as under agreements made with the BEST Workers Union. The delay has caused serious financial hardship for many retirees who are dependent on these funds for essential living expenses. General Secretary Shashank Rao emphasized that the upcoming meeting will also see participation from current employees, signaling broader unrest within the workforce over this unresolved issue.

Rao further stated that the protest is not just limited to concerns of already-retired individuals, but also represents a fight for the rights of future retirees. “We are demanding immediate clearance of pending dues and the establishment of a fair, transparent system for disbursing retirement benefits on time,” he said. He added that if the administration continues to neglect their obligations, the union is prepared to intensify the agitation. A union spokesperson remarked that the delay has severely impacted the livelihoods of many ex-employees, especially those relying on pensions for medical and daily needs.