Beware! Mumbai Thak Thak Gang Targets Car on Kurla SLR Bridge, Theft Caught on CCTV

Mumbai once again witnessed the terror of the infamous ‘Thak-Thak gang’, which has been notorious for preying on unsuspecting motorists. Known for their quick and deceptive tricks, the gang targets vehicles in motion and manages to steal valuables in the blink of an eye. The most recent incident took place when a Navi Mumbai resident was driving down Kurla’s SLR Bridge. As his car slowed while descending, gang members struck, leaving him robbed of his belongings within seconds, reported NDTV.

That almost felt like a magic trick. iPhone gone in a second. I feel for the victim but this is some great coordination at work. Wish itvwas put to use for something constructive. pic.twitter.com/cZUzPz7z1L — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) August 28, 2025

The entire theft was caught on the CCTV camera installed inside the victim’s vehicle. The footage clearly reveals the gang’s modus operandi. As soon as the driver slowed the car, a youth approached the window and began knocking loudly to distract him. At the same moment, another person came towards the opposite door and started banging on it. The sudden chaos left the driver confused, while the thieves prepared for their next move with precise coordination, reported NDTV.

Seizing the opportunity, the first miscreant snatched the iPhone that was lying on the car seat and ran away. By the time the driver realized what had happened, both culprits had vanished. Shocked by the incident, the victim rushed to Vinoba Bhave Police Station and lodged a First Information Report (FIR). Police have now launched an investigation and are examining CCTV footage to identify the culprits and track them down at the earliest possible time, reported NDTV.

Authorities have meanwhile issued a safety advisory to citizens. Police reminded that such incidents involving the ‘Thak-Thak gang’ have been reported earlier in cities like Delhi and Meerut. They have appealed to motorists to remain vigilant and not open windows or doors for unknown individuals. People are urged to first analyze the situation before reacting, as distraction tactics are often used to loot valuables from cars. Police have assured strict action against those responsible, reported NDTV.