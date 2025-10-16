Bhandup Electrocution Tragedy: Two MSEDCL Staff Booked for Negligence After Teen’s Death

Nearly two months after a tragic electrocution incident claimed the life of a 17-year-old boy in Bhandup, police have booked two employees of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) for negligence, reported Hindustan Times. The incident occurred on August 20 during heavy rain and severe waterlogging on Lal Bahadur Shastri Road. The victim, identified as Deepak Ajay Ramlingam Pillai, a resident of Bhandup West, was walking through the flooded street when he came in contact with an exposed live wire and collapsed. Locals rushed to his aid, pulling him from the water and taking him to Ayushman Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The Bhandup police have filed a case against MSEDCL assistant engineer Santosh Rudrashetty and technician Vikas Jadhav for their alleged negligence. Investigations revealed that the insulating material around an underground power cable had worn off, leaving live wires exposed to rainwater. This caused the electrocution when the boy stepped on the flooded road. Following the incident, an accidental death report was filed. Police later confirmed that a pit had been dug on the road and electrical wires were cut, further aggravating the danger. The post-mortem report confirmed severe burns and blackened skin, consistent with electrocution injuries.

According to police, a local shop owner, Nitin Jain, who runs a furniture store on LBS Road, had earlier received a mild electric shock while stepping into the same flooded area. He had immediately informed MSEDCL and filed a complaint reporting electric current in the water. Despite this warning, the company allegedly failed to take timely action to fix the issue. After the student’s death, Jain provided police with the service ID of his complaint, proving prior notice. The MSEDCL conducted an internal inquiry and submitted a report confirming negligence by its staff, prompting police to register a formal case.

Based on the inquiry and evidence, the Bhandup police concluded that the two accused—assistant engineer Santosh Rudrashetty and technician Vikas Jadhav—failed to act despite being alerted about the hazardous condition. Their inaction, police said, directly led to the teenager’s death. The accused have been charged under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (causing death by negligence). Officials stated that both men were responsible for ensuring public safety in the area and their failure to repair the damaged cable or barricade the danger zone amounted to gross negligence. Further investigation into the incident and departmental accountability continues.